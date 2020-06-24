Plainfield man drowns at Indiana Dunes National Park

A Plainfield man drowned Tuesday afternoon while swimming at Indiana Dunes National Park.

Dominic Snovicky, 18, was rushed to Porter Region Hospital and pronounced dead at 2:12 p.m., according to a statement from the Porter County coroner’s office.

Witnesses saw the man being struck by a wave in Lake Michigan about 11 a.m. and not resurface, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said in a statement.

Rescue teams from several fire departments and the U.S. Coast Guard located his body about 12:30 p.m., the department said.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources and the coroner’s office are investigating the drowning.

So far in 2020, eight other people have died of drowning in Lake Michigan, according to the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project.