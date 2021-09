article

A 47-year-old man was found guilty Thursday of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a child.

Anastasio Rodriguez, of Plainfield, sexually abused a child that he knew under the age of 13, according to Kane County prosecutors.

Rodriguez faces a sentence of between 3 to 7 years or probation.

He is currently free on a $10,000 bond.

Rodriguez is due in court Nov. 5 for motions and sentencing.