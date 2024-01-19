Plainfield mourns heartbreaking loss: 12-year-old girl killed in devastating crash

The Plainfield community is in mourning after a tragic car crash claimed the life of a sixth grader.

The crash happened Wednesday just feet away from the Community Christian Church, on Route 59 and Riverwalk Court.

The victim, a 12-year-old girl, had just left a student service at the church, called StuCo , with her cousins before the crash happened. They were all active members.

Plainfield police say the victim, Gianna Lamb, was in a car that was involved in a minor crash on Route 59 when she got out and ran eastbound across 59. She was then struck by a third car.

RELATED: Plainfield crash: 12-year-old girl struck by car after traffic collision dies

Lamb died from her injuries a day later.

"She got to give Gianna a note. In the note was, ‘you are enough.’ So in other words, just the way you are, God loves you just the way you are, not as you should be and that's what she had in her pocket leaving StuCo that night," said John Ciesniewski, pastor at Community Christian Church.

Plainfield police report there have been seven crashes at that intersection.

The Plainfield mayor says they are now crafting a letter from the village, asking for a traffic study.

A study was done six years ago and IDOT, who was in charge of that study, didn't warrant a stoplight.

Wednesday's incident is still under investigation.