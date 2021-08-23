Plainfield school district, football coaches sued over allegations of hazing and sexual assault

A lawsuit was filed Monday in U.S. District Court with scathing accusations against the Plainfield school district and several high school football coaches.

The civil suit targets School District 202 as well as three football coaches from Plainfield Central High School.

The lawsuit says two players were hazed and sexually assaulted in the team's locker room.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING ALERTS

According to this lawsuit, the two boys were freshmen on the Plainfield Central football team back in October 2019 when older team members allegedly surrounded them in a hazing ritual that included the assault.

Lawyers for the two families, say no coaches were present at the time but they knew the ritual called "Code Blue" had been happening for at least five years.

"They were complicit. The high school itself was complicit. And their football coaches were complicit in allowing varsity football players to prey on young children," said attorney Antonio Romanucci.

"They knew that ‘Code Blue’ was happening in their locker room. That means they knew they knew they were offering a football program that had a pre-requisite of being sexually assaulted," attorney Ian Fallon said.

The lawsuit seeks damages for the players but also several changes at the high school and district to stop and monitor bullying and hazing.

SIGN UP FOR EMAIL UPDATES FROM FOX 32 NEWS

Back in 2019, four players faced misdemeanor battery charges connected to an alleged hazing and the school district issued a statement calling the behavior "absolutely unacceptable."

Advertisement

Plainfield School District 202 has not responded to FOX 32 News' request for a comment as of Monday afternoon.