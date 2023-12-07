Officials create plan of action for regional transit in Illinois

Officials are outlining the future of regional transit in Illinois.

This comes as the transit system faces $730 million in cuts.

The plan of action includes goals to increase ridership, making the system more seamless and focusing on the needs of the most transit-reliant communities. It also recommends expanding the reduced fare programs to include riders with low incomes.

"Adopting such discounts would make the region's transit fares more equitable, and would mitigate the effects caused by future fare increases. This is a key step towards achieving transit equity across our region," said Toni Preckwinkle, Cook County Board president.

Also included in the plan is building on the Fare Transit South Cook Pilot Program, which would expand bus service and reduce fares on two train lines on the south side of Cook County.