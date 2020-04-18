Plans for huge solar energy farm in Northwest Indiana move forward

Plans for a solar energy farm on 1,400 acres in northwestern Indiana have won the backing of local officials.

The Lake County Council voted 6-1 to support a zoning change that would allow construction of the estimated $200 million project in a rural area about 20 miles south of Gary.

Chicago-based Invenergy has proposed the 200-megawatt solar panel project to produce enough electricity for more than 40,000 homes.

Construction is scheduled to start in 2022, with the farm becoming operational in 2024.