Police search for suspects in recent Chicago Lawn armed robberies

Police are searching for two suspects in recent armed robberies on Chicago's Southwest Side.

There have been at least four incidents reported in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood this month when victims were robbed at gunpoint.

The incidents happened at the below times and locations:

On Oct. 7 at 11:07 a.m. in the 6600 block of South California Avenue

On Oct. 9 at 7:40 p.m. in the 6400 block of South Richmond Street

On Oct. 9 at 7 p.m. in the 3200 block of West 62nd Street

On Oct. 10 at 10 p.m. in the 6500 block of South Francisco Avenue

Chicago police are looking for two Black men. One is described ar 5'5, 160 lbs and about 20-30 years old. The other is 6', 180-280 lbs. and 20-33 years old.

Contact the Bureau of Detectives Area One (312) 747-8380 with any information.