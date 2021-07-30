Police: 2 missing Indiana girls believed to be in 'extreme danger'

article

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding two young girls missing from Merrillville, Indiana.

A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The children have been identified as 7-year-old Sharai Correa and 11-year-old Jessica Cruz, police said. They were last seen with 49-year-old Maria Correa-Cruz.

Both children are Hispanic females. Sharai is 4-foot-8, 60 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Jessica is 5-feet, 90 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Maria is described as 5-foot-6, 191 pounds with brown and gray hair and brown eyes.

Maria Correa-Cruz

Police believe they are driving a red 2000 Chevrolet Suburban with Illinois license plate E705992.

The children were last seen Friday shortly before 1 p.m.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Merrillville Police Department at 219-660-0028 or call 911.