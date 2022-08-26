Person arrested after displaying gun outside Bedford Park Walmart

A person displayed a firearm outside the entrance of a Walmart located in Bedford Park Friday afternoon.

The Walmart is located at 7050 S. Cicero Ave.

According to Bedford Park police, the person did not fire the gun, and no one was injured.

After the person displayed the firearm, they were confronted by security and officers.

The person was taken into custody.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.