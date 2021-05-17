Police respond to Calumet City mall for report of shots fired

Police responded to a mall in Calumet City, Illinois Monday night for a report of shots fired.

Police say around 6:20 p.m., shots were fired inside River Oaks Center mall near the west entrance. Officers searched the area and found no victims or suspects.

Nobody is in custody and the incident was isolated, police said.

The mall is located near River Oaks Drive and Torrence Avenue.

Police continue to investigate.

No further details were immediately available.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP