Olympia Fields Walmart shooting: 1 wounded inside Supercenter, no suspect in custody

A female victim was shot inside the Walmart Supercenter in Olympia Fields Saturday morning.

At about 9:42 a.m., police responded to a call of shots fired.

Once on scene, they located a victim who was conscious, and alert.

She was transferred to a local hospital in good condition.

Police believe this to be an isolated incident, and do not believe there is a threat to the community.

No suspect is currently in custody.

The investigation is ongoing, and police will have a more detailed statement at 1:30 p.m.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE FOR RELATED CONTENT

We reached out to Walmart for a statement, and the company said they are "currently working with law enforcement" on this matter.