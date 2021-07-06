Police alert Englewood residents of recent armed robberies
CHICAGO - Police are warning residents of two armed robberies reported over June across the Englewood neighborhood.
In each incident, the robber approaches the victim on the street and shows a knife or implies to have a gun before taking their property, Chicago police said. The robbers then flee from the scene on foot.
The robberies happened:
- About 10:30 a.m. June 26 in the 6300 Block of South Laflin Street
- About 5:30 a.m. June 27 6200 Block of South Bishop Street
People with information are asked to call Area One detectives at 312-747-8384.
