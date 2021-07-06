Police alert Englewood residents of recent armed robberies

Police are warning residents of two armed robberies reported over June across the Englewood neighborhood.

In each incident, the robber approaches the victim on the street and shows a knife or implies to have a gun before taking their property, Chicago police said. The robbers then flee from the scene on foot.

The robberies happened:

About 10:30 a.m. June 26 in the 6300 Block of South Laflin Street

About 5:30 a.m. June 27 6200 Block of South Bishop Street

People with information are asked to call Area One detectives at 312-747-8384.

