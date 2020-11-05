Police alert Logan Square residents of two carjackings

Police are alerting Logan Square residents of two recent carjackings in the Northwest Side neighborhood.

In each October incident, a man came up to a driver and either showed a handgun or implied he had one while demanding their car, Chicago police said in a statement.

The suspect then drove away with the car and was followed by someone in another vehicle.

The carjackings happened:

about 8:45 p.m. Oct. 25 in the 2700 block of North Sawyer Avenue; and

about 8:10 a.m. Oct. 30 in the 3000 block of North Sawyer Avenue.

Police asked anyone with information to call Area Five detectives at 312-746-7394.