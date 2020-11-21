Police ask for help finding 19-year-old man last seen in Englewood

article

Police are asking the community for help finding a missing 19-year-old man who was last seen in West Englewood on the South Side.

Jeremiah Washington was last seen Nov. 20 in the area of the 2200 block of West 71st Street, Chicago police said.

He is 5-foot-9, 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black jeans and navy blue gym shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area One SVU detectives at 312-747-8380.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 MOBILE APP