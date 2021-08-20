Police ask public for help in identifying pregnant woman found dead in Lake Michigan

Lake County Sheriff’s Detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying a pregnant woman whose body was pulled from Lake Michigan earlier this week.

The woman’s body was pulled from the water on August 15. She was six to seven months pregnant.

Detectives say she was African American, standing about 5-foot-4 and weighing between 150 to 170 pounds. She had brown eyes and black hair. Her fingernails and toenails were painted white, and she was wearing a pink colored summer dress.

Sketch of pregnant woman whose body was pulled from Lake Michigan on August 15, 2021.

Detectives believe she was in the water for no more than seven to 12 days, and she possibly entered the water anywhere from the northern Indiana shoreline to the northern Illinois shoreline of Lake Michigan.

If you have any information on who this woman may be, you are asked to contact Lake County Sheriff’s Detective Lana LeMons at 847-377-4148.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP