Police: Believed double homicide suspect hospitalized following standoff in Edina, Minnesota

Police are investigating after a man was found suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound Friday night in Edina, Minnesota. Officials believe he is a suspect wanted for a double murder in Buffalo Grove, Illinois.

According to police, at about 8 p.m., officers received a tip that the vehicle of a man wanted for a double murder in Illinois was spotted in the area of 6000 Vernon Avenue. Officers responded and set up a perimeter around the area.

Police later found a man suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital for treatment. His condition isn’t known at this time.