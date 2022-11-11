Police chase: Carjackers flee troopers from western suburbs to Lower West Side
CHICAGO - State troopers chased a stolen car from the western suburbs to the Lower West Side early Friday morning.
A vehicle was reported stolen in Cicero, according to police. Around 3:26 a.m., troopers saw the stolen car on northbound I-55 and followed it.
The stolen car was headed toward Loomis Street when troopers tried to stop it. The car eventually came to a stop when it hit the rear end of a state police car.
Two suspects were taken to an area hospital with injuries.
Police say a weapon was found in the crashed car.
The Cicero Police Department will continue the investigation. There is no further information available.