Police chase: Carjackers flee troopers from western suburbs to Lower West Side

State troopers chased a stolen car from the western suburbs to the Lower West Side early Friday morning.

A vehicle was reported stolen in Cicero, according to police. Around 3:26 a.m., troopers saw the stolen car on northbound I-55 and followed it.

The stolen car was headed toward Loomis Street when troopers tried to stop it. The car eventually came to a stop when it hit the rear end of a state police car.

Two suspects were taken to an area hospital with injuries.

Police say a weapon was found in the crashed car.

The Cicero Police Department will continue the investigation. There is no further information available.