Police chase from Chicago ends at River Oaks Mall, suspects sought

A police chase that began in the city of Chicago made its way to the suburbs on Tuesday, a source tells FOX 32.

The suspects fled to the River Oaks Center shopping mall in Calumet City where they ditched their vehicle in the parking lot, police said. The three suspects may be hiding inside the mall.

It is not yet known where exactly the chase began in the city or how it unfolded. The vehicle involved is reportedly a Volkswagen minivan.

According to reports, people are not being allowed to enter the mall and shoppers who are leaving are being watched carefully.

As of 5 p.m., there is police activity at the mall and the investigation is ongoing.

No further information was immediately available.