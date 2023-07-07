Police chase ends in arrests on Chicago's West Side following carjacking incident

Two people were arrested after a police chase Friday afternoon on Chicago's West Side.

Around 4:25 p.m., police say officers were following a vehicle in traffic that was wanted for a carjacking incident earlier in the day in the city's Austin neighborhood.

The vehicle eventually came to a stop when it struck a parked car and then a light pole in the 4000 block of W. Washington Blvd., police said.

Two male offenders were taken into custody.

No injuries were reported. The investigation is ongoing.