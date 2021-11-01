Police chase in Munster ends with car hitting Jodi's Italian Ice; now there's a fundraiser to help

There's a GoFundMe to try to help the owners of an Italian ice place in Northwest Indiana after a car smashed into the building.

Jodi's Italian Ice in Munster was hit early Saturday morning as police were chasing a car down Calumet Avenue.

The GoFundMe says that the front, side and rear of the building was severely damaged.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP

Police said that the chase started when a Munster officer tried to stop a Chevy that was speeding on Calumet Avenue. The car pulled into a parking lot and took off, at which point police said that the officer stopped chasing it. The car then crashed into Jodi's Italian Ice, and several people jumped out.

The car was on fire and the officer helped the driver get out. Police eventually detained the five other people who had been in the car.

Advertisement

The driver, Juanita Dominguez, 18, of Crete, is being investigated for suspected operating while intoxicated.