Police chase involving 3 stolen cars ends in crash, arrest: Lake County Sheriff

A police chase involving three stolen vehicles ended with an arrest in Waukegan Friday morning.

Shortly after 7:55 a.m., Lake County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 1100 block of Bellows Way in Volo for a report of a stolen vehicle. The victim said his 2022 Kia Stinger was taken from his driveway, with surveillance footage showing two men leaving a white SUV and entering the Kia before driving away.

Deputies used traffic cameras and real-time tracking to locate the Kia, which was in a caravan with a white Hyundai Tucson and a black Dodge Charger. The Hyundai was confirmed stolen from Lincolnshire and linked to an earlier attempted carjacking in Round Lake, while the Dodge was stolen from Lindenhurst.

Deputies attempted to stop the vehicles near Green Bay Road and 33rd Street in Beach Park, but all three drivers fled. They chased the cars for approximately four miles. While the Dodge continued south, the Kia and Hyundai turned onto a side street in Waukegan.

A Kia Stringer was stolen from a driveway in Volo and crashed in Waukegan.

The Kia driver struck a utility pole near Williamsburg Drive and Berwick Boulevard, and both occupants fled. One was apprehended shortly after by a deputy, while the other reportedly entered the stolen Hyundai, which then fled again.

No injuries were reported. The apprehended driver, an 18-year-old, is in custody pending review by the Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office.