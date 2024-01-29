High-speed police chase leads to arrest of convicted felon in Oak Brook

article

A Chicago man was charged after allegedly leading suburban police on a high-speed chase while armed with a loaded handgun Saturday morning in Oak Brook.

Quinton Hicks, 38, was allegedly seen driving 55 mph in a 35-mph zone by an Oak Brook police officer around 2:56 a.m. near 22nd Street and Midwest Road, according to the DuPage County State's Attorney. The officer turned on his emergency lights and sirens and tried to pull Hicks over.

Hicks sped up to 60 mph and ran a red light while trying to evade police, officials said. Hicks was speeding up to 70 mph in a 35-mph zone when another officer successfully spiked his tires at Spring Road and 31st Street.

Hicks allegedly kept driving on flat tires and got onto Interstate 294 where he reached speeds of 80 mph before his car became disabled, officials said.

Hicks, of Chicago's Gresham neighborhood, was taken into custody and was transported to a local hospital after he told officers he had just ingested ecstasy.

Officers found a loaded handgun in the glove compartment of Hick's vehicle. Hicks does not have a firearm owners identification card or a concealed carry license.

Hicks was charged with armed habitual criminal, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, and aggravated fleeing and eluding at police officer. He also faces several misdemeanor and petty traffic offenses.

"In DuPage County, we take incidents of fleeing from the police very seriously," DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin said in a statement. "What is more alarming in this case is that, as a convicted felon, Mr. Hicks is prohibited from owning a firearm, yet he was allegedly found to be in possession of a loaded gun at the time of his arrest."

Hicks is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 26 for his arraignment.