Police chase on Lake Shore Drive ends with crash near McCormick Place

Three people were seriously injured Tuesday after a police chase on Lake Shore Drive led to a crash near McCormick Place on the Near South Side.

Officers spotted a stolen vehicle about 8:10 p.m. and followed it on Lake Shore Drive, Chicago police said. The vehicle then crashed into a barrier near McCormick Place, and four people were taken into custody.

Two men, 23 and 27, and a 21-year-old woman were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious-to-critical condition, Chicago fire officials said. They have since been stabilized.

No further information was immediately available.