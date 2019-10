article

A police chief from Virginia was robbed in Chicago on Friday night.

Maggie DeBoard, 55, was at a business on the 500 block of Wabash in River North around 6:30 p.m. Chicago police said she had her "personal items" on a chair. A man grabbed them and took off.

Chicago police are still investigating.

There are reports that DeBoard was in Chicago to attend the International Association of Chiefs of Police conference.