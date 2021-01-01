Police disperse crowded room at Congress Hotel during New Year’s celebrations

Chicago police dispersed several people from the Congress Plaza Hotel on New Year’s Eve because of overcrowding in violation of COVID-19 restrictions.

Officers responded to the hotel about 10:35 p.m. in the 500 block of South Michigan Avenue and found at least one room that was filled over capacity, according to a police spokeswoman.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEW APP

It wasn’t clear there was one party, or many, in violation of COVID-19 capacity restrictions, the spokeswoman said.

A police report was not filed, so additional details weren’t available.