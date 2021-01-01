Police disperse crowded room at Congress Hotel during New Year’s celebrations
CHICAGO - Chicago police dispersed several people from the Congress Plaza Hotel on New Year’s Eve because of overcrowding in violation of COVID-19 restrictions.
Officers responded to the hotel about 10:35 p.m. in the 500 block of South Michigan Avenue and found at least one room that was filled over capacity, according to a police spokeswoman.
It wasn’t clear there was one party, or many, in violation of COVID-19 capacity restrictions, the spokeswoman said.
A police report was not filed, so additional details weren’t available.