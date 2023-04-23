Police find car from deadly Waukegan hit-and-run crash, but driver is still unknown

Waukegan police have located the car involved in a deadly hit-and-run, but the driver is still unknown.

Police said that around 10:12 p.m. on Saturday night, a man crossing Washington Street was hit by a car going eastbound. He died at the hospital.

About two hours later, a damaged car matching the vehicle in the deadly crash was found in North Chicago. The vehicle had been reported stolen about a half hour after the crash.

The victim's identity is unknown.

Waukegan police are working to identify who was driving the car when the crash happened.

Police are asking for tips, which can be submitted by calling the police tipline at 847-360-9001 or by texting the keyword WPDTIP to 847411. Anonymous web tips can also be submitted via the department’s website at www.waukeganil.gov/Police