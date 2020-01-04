Police find guns, drugs inside home where man was shot and wounded

Chicago police found two weapons and what they believe to be drugs, inside a home where a 53-year-old man was critically wounded in Gresham on the South Side.

About 8:10 pm., the man was shot in the chest and hand while he was inside a residence in the 8600 block of South Justine Street, Chicago police said. Officers are investigating to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting but the victim is not cooperating.

The man was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition, police said. Two weapons and suspected narcotics were found inside the residence.

Area South detectives are investigating.