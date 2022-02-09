Police find loaded gun in baby's crib during drug bust in Woodridge

article

A 22-year-old Woodridge man is accused of hiding a loaded gun in his baby's crib during a narcotics investigation.

DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert B. Berlin said Tenzell Terry has been charged with one count of armed violence, two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and one count of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.

On Wednesday, as part of an ongoing investigation into the sale of illegal narcotics in DuPage County, officers with the Woodridge Police Department executed a search warrant at Terry's home.

Terry, another resident, and his 1-year-old baby live in the home. While police were investigating, it is alleged that officers found a loaded Glock 9mm handgun, with an extended magazine of thirty rounds and one bullet in the chamber underneath the mattress in Terry’s baby’s crib.

It is also alleged that in a closet in the baby’s room, police found clothes containing packaged heroin and fentanyl – about 20 grams – and about 37 grams of cocaine.

Berlin said in a second bedroom, officers found another magazine with five rounds inside, and two additional empty magazines along with $1,064 in cash.

Terry was taken into custody at this time. He appeared at a bond hearing Tuesday afternoon, where a bond has been set at $350,000 with 10% to apply.

"The very idea that someone would hide a loaded weapon with one bullet in the chamber and an extended magazine under a mattress where his baby slept, as is alleged in this case, is just beyond belief," Berlin said. "Additionally, the illegal narcotics allegedly found in the baby’s room are further evidence of Mr. Terry’s complete disregard for the safety of a one-year-old baby. I commend the Illinois State Police, the DuPage County Metropolitan Enforcement Group and the Woodridge Police Department for their work on this case and for their continued efforts in keeping illegal narcotics out of our communities. I also thank Assistant State’s Attorney Sean Kinsella for his efforts in securing charges against Mr. Terry."

Terry’s next court appearance is scheduled for March 7, in front of Judge Brian Telander for arraignment.



This complaint contains only charges, and is not proof of the defendant’s guilt.