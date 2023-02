A woman was shot and critically wounded late Sunday night in Chicago's Austin neighborhood.

Police found the 31-year-old suffering from gunshot wounds to the chest and leg around 11:12 p.m. in the 800 block of North Long Avenue, officials said.

She was taken by paramedics to a nearby hospital where she was listed in critical condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.