Police, firefighters talking with man dangling off Trump Tower in Chicago

Chicago police and firefighters were dealing with a man dangling from Trump Tower on Sunday.

Police said they were talking with the man, who is threatening suicide.

The person was spotted climbing Trump Tower in the late afternoon. The person was dangling from the tower's lower roofdeck, which is 16 stories up.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, there are places to get help. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available at 1-800-273-8255. You can also chat with them online at suicidepreventionlifeline.org/chat/.

Here are some common warning signs of suicide, as provided by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention:

