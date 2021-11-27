Police grabbed a ladder from a backyard and rescued five people from a burning home in Aurora

Aurora police grabbed a ladder from a backyard and rescued five people from a burning home on Saturday.

The call came in at 6:12 a.m. for a multi-family home on fire on Jackson near East Benton.

Police found several people hanging out the second-floor windows, screaming for help. They grabbed a ladder in the backyard and helped rescued five victims.

Firefighters arrived and searched the house for more victims. They found an unconscious man in the basement who was suffering from severe smoke inhalation. He is described as being in his 30s and was hospitalized in critical condition.

Four other people were also taken to the hospital with smoke inhalation and minor burns:

Man, 33

Man, 47

Girl, 14

Girl, 15

A police officer was also treated for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

