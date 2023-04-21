Police guard suburban schools as precaution
JOLIET, Ill. - Two suburban schools had extra police on hand on Friday.
Joliet police say officers were stationed outside of Plainfield South High School as a precaution following an "unsubstantiated threat."
In Round Lake, the high school was placed on a second day of soft lockdowns due incidents in the surrounding community.
Police and school district officials say the incidents were not related to the high school.