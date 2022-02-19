Expand / Collapse search
Police: Helicopter crashes into ocean off Miami Beach

By Chris Williams
Published 
Updated 7:38PM
News
FOX TV Digital Team

Helicopter crashes into ocean off Miami Beach

Miami Beach police released this video of a helicopter crashing into the ocean. Two people were sent to the hospital and are listed as stable condition. (Credit: Miami Beach Police)

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - Miami Beach police say two people are in stable condition after a helicopter crashed into the ocean Saturday afternoon near 10th street.

The crash happened around 1:10 p.m. local time. Three people were on board but only two occupants were sent to Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, authorities posted on Twitter.

Investigators say the Miami Beach Fire Department and the FAA are responding to the scene.

RELATED: Federal investigators share preliminary findings on Drexel Hill helicopter crash

Beachgoers Look On as Helicopter Crashes Near Swimmers in Miami Beach

Footage filmed by Instagram user @gogetta80, who was on the beach at the time, shows the helicopter in the water at South Beach. (Credit: gogetta80 via Storyful)

Police say the beach between 9th and 11th streets are closed. 

This story was reported from Los Angeles. 