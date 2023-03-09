Police: Illinois man had communication, contact with several juveniles that was 'sexual in nature'

article

A 35-year-old Illinois man faces multiple charges after allegedly having contact with several juvenile victims that was sexual in nature.

On Sept. 13, 2022, the McHenry County Sheriff's Office was notified by the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services of possible child abuse.

During a five-month investigation into the abuse, detectives learned that Mohammad Mohsin Khan had contact and communication with several juvenile victims that was sexual in nature.

As a result, an arrest warrant was issued for Khan. He surrendered himself to law enforcement without issue, authorities said.

Khan, of Gilberts, Illinois, faces three counts of battery, two counts of disorderly conduct and grooming charges.

His bond was set at $10,000.