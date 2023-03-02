Police investigate 4 smash-and-grabs in Chicago suburb

Elburn police are investigating four business burglaries that happened early Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to a reported burglary at the Mobil gas station in the 100 block of South Main Street just after 1 a.m.

The front glass door of the gas station had been broken. There were no suspects at the scene when police arrived.

Another burglary alarm went off in the 100 block of East Route 38 while police were still investigating at the gas station.

In total, police responded to four burglaries overnight. The Smoke/Vape Shop, OMG Mexican Restaurant and Subway were all robbed.

There was also an attempted burglary at Rosati's.

Police say the front door or window was smashed at each location. Cash and other merchandise was stolen.

Elburn police are investigating. Officials are reminding business owners to check that security cameras are in place and working.

If anyone has any information regarding any of these offenses they can call the Elburn Police Department and ask for Detective Scudiero.