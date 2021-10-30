Police investigate death of 1-month-old girl found unresponsive in Forest Glen

Chicago police are investigating the death of a 1-month-old girl found unresponsive in her home Friday in Forest Glen on the Northwest Side.

Viviana Hernandez was found unresponsive in bed with her mother about 6 a.m. in the 5000 block of West Catalpa Avenue, Chicago police said.

She was taken to Swedish Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

The cause of death was not immediately known.

Advertisement

Area Five detectives are investigating.