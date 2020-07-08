Police investigate death of 2-year-old girl in Washington Park apartment

Police are investigating the death of a 2-year-old girl found unresponsive Tuesday morning in a Washington Park apartment.

She was the second child fatality reported Tuesday on the South Side.

Jessieonna L. Evans died about 9:50 a.m. after she was found in the 5100 block of South Calumet Avenue, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

She fell asleep and was unable to be woken up, Chicago police said. She was brought to Comer Children’s Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Autopsy results have not been released.

The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services is investigating the death, according to department spokesman Jassen Strokosch. DCFS had no prior contact with the family, he said.

Later on Tuesday, a 1-year-old boy was allegedly beaten to death about a mile away in Bronzeville.