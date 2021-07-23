Police investigate carjacking, shooting at Park Forest gas station

Police are investigating a carjacking and shooting at a gas station Friday in suburban Park Forest.

Shortly after midnight, at a Shell Gas Station at 385 Sauk Trail, a 28-year old woman was allegedly confronted by two armed, masked men who demanded her car. The woman complied and ran away as both men fled in her vehicle, police said.

Several shots were also fired and police believe one of the men may have been shot during the incident. They also believe the vehicle and both men are no longer in Park Forest.

Anyone with information should call the Investigations Division at 708-748-1309. Callers can remain anonymous.

While the Chicago region has experienced a dramatic rise in carjackings, this is the only reported carjacking in Park Forest in 2021.