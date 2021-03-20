Police investigating threatening and racist messages sent to Ohio Buckeyes player after loss

Ohio State officials have reached out to police about threatening and insulting social media messages sophomore E.J. Liddell received following the Buckeyes' NCAA Tournament loss.

Ohio State associate athletic director for communications Dan Wallenberg told The Associated Press he contacted police on Saturday morning about the threats Liddell received after the second-seeded Buckeyes were upset by No. 15 seed Oral Roberts in overtime.

Liddell, who had 23 points and 14 rebounds in the game, revealed on his Twitter feed he received threatening messages.

He posted images of the messages, including one that said "I hope you die I really do." Other messages included racist insults.