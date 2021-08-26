Police issue carjacking alert to rideshare drivers on Northwest Side

Chicago police are warning rideshare drivers about two related carjacking incidents that occurred Thursday morning on the Northwest Side.

Police said in one of the cases, the rideshare driver responded to a pick-up request when they were carjacked at gunpoint. In another incident, the rideshare driver was at a gas station when the carjacking occurred.

In each of the cases, the offenders displayed handguns, took the drivers personal items and their vehicles, police said in the alert.

Police described the offenders as a female between the ages of 18 and 21-years old with black hair and a male of the same age.

The carjacking's occurred in the Belmont Gardens and Belmont Cragin neighborhoods.

The incidents happened at:

About 12:15 a.m. Aug. 26 in the 4300 block of West Drummond Place; and

About 5:28 a.m. Aug. 26 in the 2700 block of North Cicero Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Five detective at 312-746-7394.