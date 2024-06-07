Police issue warning over Englewood car thefts

Chicago police issued a warning to Englewood residents after several parked cars were stolen dating back to late April.

At least 10 cars were reported stolen from their parking spaces over the course of roughly two months, according to CPD community alert.

The car thefts took place at the following times and locations:

Between 2 a.m. and 9 a.m. on June 1 in the 400 Block West Normal Parkway

After midnight on May 30 in the 500 block of West 64th Street

At 10:15 a.m. on May 29 in the 6400 block of South Yale Street

Between 3 p.m. and 6 a.m. on May 26-27 in the 6400 block of South Normal Boulevard

Between 7 p.m. and 7:30 a.m. on May 23-24 in the 6600 block of South Yale Avenue

Between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. on May 19-20 in the 6800 block Sout Normal Boulevard

Between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. on May 2 in the 6600 block of South Stewart Avenue

Between 7 p.m. and 4 a.m. on May 1-2 in the 6700 block of South Union Avenue

Between 11 p.m. and 8 a.m. on May 1-2 in the 400 block of West 66th Street