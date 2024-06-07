Police issue warning over Englewood car thefts
CHICAGO - Chicago police issued a warning to Englewood residents after several parked cars were stolen dating back to late April.
At least 10 cars were reported stolen from their parking spaces over the course of roughly two months, according to CPD community alert.
The car thefts took place at the following times and locations:
- Between 2 a.m. and 9 a.m. on June 1 in the 400 Block West Normal Parkway
- After midnight on May 30 in the 500 block of West 64th Street
- At 10:15 a.m. on May 29 in the 6400 block of South Yale Street
- Between 3 p.m. and 6 a.m. on May 26-27 in the 6400 block of South Normal Boulevard
- Between 7 p.m. and 7:30 a.m. on May 23-24 in the 6600 block of South Yale Avenue
- Between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. on May 19-20 in the 6800 block Sout Normal Boulevard
- Between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. on May 2 in the 6600 block of South Stewart Avenue
- Between 7 p.m. and 4 a.m. on May 1-2 in the 6700 block of South Union Avenue
- Between 11 p.m. and 8 a.m. on May 1-2 in the 400 block of West 66th Street
- Between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. on April 28 in the 6700 block of South Normal Boulevard
No descriptions of the suspects have been provided.
Anyone with information on the vehicle thefts was asked to contact Area One detectives at (312) 747-8382.