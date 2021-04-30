Police: Lisle man robs Carol Stream gas station, tells officers 'just shoot me'

A Lisle man is accused of robbing a Carol Stream gas station at knifepoint.

Paul Gleason, 34, has been charged with one count of armed robbery, one count of misdemeanor violation of domestic violence bail bond and one count of misdemeanor resisting a police officer.

On Thursday around 1:19 a.m., Carol Stream police officers responded to the Pilot gas station at 170 N. North Avenue for a report of a robbery. Staff told officers that Gleason approached the register and said, "I guess I’m going to have to rob."

Gleason then allegedly pulled out a folding pocket knife before running off with $120 from the cash register.

A short time later, officers found Gleason nearby. As they attempted to take him into custody, Gleason ignored their commands and even approached the officers while holding a black object in his hand and saying, "just shoot me," police said.

He was eventually taken into custody.

"It is alleged that Mr. Gleason robbed the Pilot gas station at knifepoint, threatening a clerk who was just trying to make an honest living," Berlin said. "This type of violent crime will not be tolerated in DuPage County. I would like to commend the Carol Stream police officers involved in this incident for their quick response and the professionalism they displayed when taking Mr. Gleason into custody," DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said.

Gleanson’s next court appearance is May 27.

"Police officers don’t ask to be put into situations like this, but these are the types of encounters with which officers are frequently confronted. I am proud of the professionalism and patience displayed by our officers in protecting the community," said Carol Stream Chief of Police William Holmer.