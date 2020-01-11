Police looking for 15-year-old girl missing from Chatham

article

Chicago police are asking for help locating a 15-year-old girl who has been reported missing from Chatham on the South Side.

Taliyah Johnson was last seen Wednesday in the 8000 block of South Maryland Avenue, according to a missing persons alert from Chicago police.

Johnson is 5-foot-4, 125 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair and has a medium-brown complexion, police said.

She was last seen wearing a dark-green coat with red fur, gray boots and carrying a black backpack, police said.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Area South detectives at 312-747-8273.