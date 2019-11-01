Police looking for man suspected of pointing gun at woman outside St. Charles Walmart

article

Police are asking the community for help finding a man who allegedly pointed a gun at a woman outside a Walmart store Thursday in west suburban St. Charles.

Officers responded at 10:17 p.m. to the store located at 150 Smith Road for reports of an armed subject who pointed a gun at a person, St. Charles police said.

The woman told authorities that she was approached by a man outside the entrance who displayed a black handgun, police said. She immediately ran into the store.

“It doesn’t appear to be an argument,” St. Charles Police Cmdr. Eric Majewski said.

The gunman said “can I ask you a question?” and the woman immediately ran away, Majewski said.

The man got into a vehicle which was parked in a handicapped spot nearby and drove off, police said. He exited the parking lot in an unknown direction.

He is described as a 50 to 60-year-old man standing 5-foot-10 with gray hair and a medium build, police said. He was wearing blue jeans, tennis shoes and a light gray hooded sweatshirt with “University” written on it.

Anyone with information is asked to call St. Charles police at 630-377-4435.