Police are asking the community for help locating a man suspected of stealing packages from buildings in Hyde Park on the South Side.

He forced his way into buildings about 3:15 p.m. Feb. 11 in the 900 block of East 54th Place, Chicago police said in a community alert.

Police did not provide a description of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.