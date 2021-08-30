Police looking for man who shot two teenagers in Naperville

Naperville police are looking for the man who shot two teenagers.

The shooting happened on Sunday at 2 p.m. on Amersale Drive. Police found an 18-year-old Naperville man and a 17-year-old from Aurora. The Naperville man remained hospitalized in critical condition on Monday. The 17-year-old was treated and released.

Naperville police said that the shooting happened at a pre-arranged meeting, but offered no details on why the victims were meeting with the shooter.

Police said if you have any information or surveillance video, please call the Naperville Police Department at (630) 420-6665 and ask for the Investigations Division.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP