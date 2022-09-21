Police: Man in critical condition after shooting at Chicago gas station on West Side

A man was shot multiple times at a Chicago gas station on the West Side Tuesday night.

Police say a man, 39, was at a gas station in South Austin when two men came up and started shooting.

The gunmen drove off in a white sedan southbound on Lorel Avenue.

The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

No arrests have been made. Area Four detectives are investigating.