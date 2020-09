A man is in custody after a Chicago police officer was hit by a car Tuesday in Belmont Cragin on the Northwest Side.

The on-duty officer was standing behind a barricade about 9:15 p.m. in the 2100 block of North Central Avenue when they were struck by a Kia sedan, Chicago police said. The officer was hospitalized in fair condition with leg injuries.

The 28-year-old man driving the Kia was taken into custody, police said.