Police officer's coronavirus death occurred in 'line of duty': Beck

The death of Chicago police officer Marco Di Franco due to COVID-19 is considered to be in the line of duty, interim Supt. Charlie Beck announced Friday.

Di Franco's death from the coronavirus was the first in the nearly 14,000-person department.

Di Franco is survived by his wife, two children, ages 7 and 10. His brother also works in narcotics division, Beck said.

“Officer Marco Di Franco, a first generation Italian American was assigned to an undercover narcotics team,” CPD chief spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said on Twitter. “His first love was his family, his second was being a Chicago cop and lastly his heritage and collection of Italian sports cars. He was one hell of a policeman.”