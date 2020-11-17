Police question driver in Lake Forest hit-and-run that killed 62-year-old

article

Authorities have questioned a suburban Cook County man in connection to a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a 62-year-old man last Thursday in Lake Forest.

No charges have been filed, but police said in a statement they will submit evidence to the Lake County state’s attorney’s office for consideration of charges.

The evidence includes the white Ford F-150 truck used in the Nov. 12 in the 500 block of Mayflower Road, police said.

“We are continuing to process the vehicle and other items of forensic value, including downloading the event data recorder from the pickup,” police said.

Stephen Kennedy of Lake Forest died from being struck by the truck about 10:45 a.m. that day, according to the Lake County coroner’s office. The truck struck him and kept going south on Mayflower, police said. The truck was missing a passenger-side mirror.

“We are very grateful to the Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team and Lake County Major Crime Task Force for their assistance,” police said. “We would also like to thank everyone who shared details about this suspect vehicle during our search, reached out with tips or suggestions, or otherwise supported the investigating officers.”